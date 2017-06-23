Pages Navigation Menu

We will withdraw all mobile policemen from VIPs in Nigeria – Police IGP, Idris

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has perfected plans to withdraw its mobile personnel attached to important personalities in the country back to the barracks. According to him, the measure was intended to bring the police closer to Nigerians. Idris disclosed this on Friday during an interactive […]

