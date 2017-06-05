Weather services release flood warning for WC – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
Weather services release flood warning for WC
iAfrica.com
The weather service has issued a warning of possible flooding, as a powerful cold front moves in parts of the Cape this week. The weekend offered Capetonians a brief respite from the crippling drought with some much-needed rain. Forecaster Michael …
C.Town marks World Environment Day with focus on urban sustainability
Heavy rain forecast for Cape Town, but little drought relief expected
Weather for the week
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!