Website is fake, NAFDAC not recruiting – Spokesperson

NAFDAC says it has drawn the attention of security operatives to the activities of scammers using the name of the agency to defraud Nigerians in the name of recruitment. The NAFDAC spokesperson, Dr Abubakar Jimoh,. disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday. Jimoh explained that the agency’s attention was drawn to the […]

Website is fake, NAFDAC not recruiting – Spokesperson

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

