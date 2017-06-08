WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX: Naira seen trading within prevailing band as CBN impacts dollar liquidity – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX: Naira seen trading within prevailing band as CBN impacts dollar liquidity
Naija247news
Bank notes of different currencies, including Euro, U.S. Dollar, Turkish Lira or Brazilian Reais, are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, in this illustration picture taken May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration. Lagos Nigeria, June 8 – The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!