WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX: Naira seen trading within prevailing band as CBN impacts dollar liquidity

Naija247news

Bank notes of different currencies, including Euro, U.S. Dollar, Turkish Lira or Brazilian Reais, are photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, in this illustration picture taken May 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Illustration. Lagos Nigeria, June 8 – The …



and more »