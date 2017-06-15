WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigeria’s naira to firm on stock purchases, others seen steady

Nigeria’s naira could strengthen against the dollar in the coming week as offshore investors pile into local stocks, while Kenya’s shilling is expected to be stable. The naira could strengthen against the dollar in the coming days as more offshore investors buy up local stocks after MSCI increased the country’s weighting in its frontier market…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post WEEKAHEAD-AFRICA-FX-Nigeria’s naira to firm on stock purchases, others seen steady appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

