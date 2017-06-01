Naira Appreciates By 2.1% To Close At 374 Per Dollar – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Naira Appreciates By 2.1% To Close At 374 Per Dollar
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian naira on Thursday appreciated by 2.13 per cent to close at 374 against the United States dollar at the parallel market as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN intensify efforts to protect the value of the currency. The currency maintained rate at 490 …
WEEKAHEAD-Nigerian naira expected to be stable due to dollar flows
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!