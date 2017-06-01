Pages Navigation Menu

Naira Appreciates By 2.1% To Close At 374 Per Dollar – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jun 1, 2017


Naira Appreciates By 2.1% To Close At 374 Per Dollar
Nigerian naira on Thursday appreciated by 2.13 per cent to close at 374 against the United States dollar at the parallel market as Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN intensify efforts to protect the value of the currency. The currency maintained rate at 490
