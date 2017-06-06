Welcome to Kisii but forget our vote, MP Bosire tells UhuRuto – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Welcome to Kisii but forget our vote, MP Bosire tells UhuRuto
The Star, Kenya
Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire with his children Moseti, Michelle and wife after he was cleared to run for the seat on Thursday last week. ANGWENYI GICHAWA. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Kitutu Masaba MP Timothy Bosire on …
Jubilee banners burnt in Kisii
Uhuru, Ruto to campaign in Western again
Uhuru set to take campaign to NASA backyard
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!