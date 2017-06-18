We’ll qualify for Cameroon 2019 AFCON – Omeruo

By Jacob Ajom

Following the outrage that trailed last weekend’s 2-0 loss Nigeria suffered in the hands of South Africa in Uyo, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo has pleaded with Nigerian football fans not to give up on the team just yet.

Omeruo who made a surprise appearance at the national stadium Lagos, Friday said, “we still have five more games to determine our fate. Nigerians should continue to give us the desired support and we will definitely excel.”

Although he regretted Eagles’ loss to the Bafana Bafana, he was sure the team would bounce back from that adversity. “I just see it as a motivation. We have to work extra hard. For South Africa we will still play them at their home. We have a young team that plays really well. We were all shocked about the loss. By the time we play the other games in the group, we will see,” he said.

The Chelsea defender was optimistic the defeat to Bafana Bafana would not derail the Eagles’ march to the 2019 AFCON in Cameroon.

Omeruo asked Nigerians not to panic over the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Cameroon.

He said, “We just have to keep training and remain focused. I don’t think anyone will take it lightly. Our midfielders, Mikel, Moses and other senior players will have returned from injury by then. I think we will be ready for Cameroon.”

On his future at Chelsea, Omeruo said , “For now I am still a Chelsea player. I have always been out on loan and now the loan is ended, I will return to my parent club, Chelsea in July for the pre-season.

It is then I will know whether I will be given out on loan or I will be staying there. The decision hasn’t been reached yet. The most important thing is for me to keep playing. If I am to stay and not play, then I would want to go elsewhere, a place I can be playing regularly.”

The post We’ll qualify for Cameroon 2019 AFCON – Omeruo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

