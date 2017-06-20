We’ll Soon End Estimated Billing, Electricity Discos Assure Consumers – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
We'll Soon End Estimated Billing, Electricity Discos Assure Consumers
THISDAY Newspapers
The 11 electricity distribution companies (Discos) in the country have assured their non-Maximum Demand customers, which are consumers with minimal power consumptions that they are working diligently towards intensifying their metering obligations …
Rising distribution issues, electrocutions worry electricity customers
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!