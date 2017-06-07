Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

We’ll suspend strike if you prioritise workers rights, welfare – Workers tells Nasarawa Governor

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Leadership of the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC has declared that they are ready to suspend the strike action embarked by the workers in Nasarawa state if the state government prioritise the welfare and rights of the workers. Their position was contained in […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.