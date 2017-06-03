Wenger: Sanchez And Ozil Won’t Be Sold

Arsene Wenger has once again insisted that Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will not be sold by Arsenal.

Both players are in the final year of their contract, but are not keen on signing an extension anytime soon. Sanchez has been linked with United, with Chelsea also eyeing the forward.

However, Wenger believes Arsenal are looking to strengthen their squad and selling one or both of their top players will defeat that purpose.

“This summer, first of all they will stay at the club and hopefully we can extend their contract,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

When pressed further on whether either might be sold, Wenger replied “No. You cannot weaken the club and weaken the team. You want to strengthen the team. Unless you find a player of the same calibre and if they absolutely want to leave…

“I believe, at the moment, we’re not on that front. We’re focused on keeping the team together and to see how we can strengthen the team.

“When you sign a contract somewhere, you commit to give your best until the end of the last day of that contract. I would say ‘why should they not give their best?’

“The interest of any player is always to play football and well, even more so at the end of your contact. If you’re a winner, you want to win the game you’re playing.”

