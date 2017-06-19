Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Baby ‘smize’! Tyra Banks shares rare picture of gorgeous son York in honor of Father’s Day – Daily Mail

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Baby 'smize'! Tyra Banks shares rare picture of gorgeous son York in honor of Father's Day
Daily Mail
And on Valentine's Day that year, Tyra Banks shared the first photo of her son, with his back facing towards the camera. And 16 months later, the supermodel shared a portrait of York, now a toddler, on Instagram in honor of Father's Day. Full debut
Tyra Banks' baby boy makes his debut in an adorable Father's Day photoWSOC Charlotte
We're Absolutely Rooting For Tyra Banks' Smizing 1-Year-Old SonHuffPost
Tyra Banks' Son Already Knows How To SmizeRefinery29
Us Weekly –POPSUGAR –BellaNaija –OK Magazine
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.