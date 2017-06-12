We’re confident of INEC registration, ANN assures members

By Bartholomew Madukwe

Alliance for New Nigeria, ANN, a new political association fast gaining ground among professionals and technocrats, has assured its teeming members that it was confident of scaling the Independent National Electoral Commision, INEC, registration hurdle.

The assurance came against the non inclusion of AAN among the five new political parties INEC registered last week.

National Coordinator of the group and Harvard-trained medical doctor, Dr. Jay Osi Samuels, said in a chat with newsmen that there was no cause for alarm, noting that the association was on the verge of meeting all the necessary requirements needed to be registered as a political party.

He said the newly registered five political parties had been on their own registration process since last year, noting that that was why they were the first batch to be announced by INEC.

“Our members have nothing to worry about. We are confident of being registered as a political party. Our name, acronym and slogan have been approved and these are major steps towards being registered. Those who have just been registered have been on it since last year.

‘’That was why they were first to be registered by INEC this year. Therefore, our name will soon be announced as a registered political party after all the necessary documentation has been concluded,” he said.

Dr. Samuels added that INEC was under statutory obligation to register any association or group that met the criteria of being registered as a political party.

He, therefore, advised members to remain calm and continue to spread the message of “technoticianism”, which is the ideology of the group.

The post We’re confident of INEC registration, ANN assures members appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

