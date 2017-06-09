We’re not donors but makers of laws, Speaker tell citizens

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Abubakar Yahaya Kusada on Thursday cleared misconception within citizens in the state about it roles saying citizens mistake it for donors and awarding of contracts.

Kusada stated this while addressing newsmen in the state as part of activities marking the Assembly’s two years anniversary.

He said people of the state have failed to understand it role as to of simply to make laws for their welfare and representing them in taken decision on good governance.

He lamented that citizens of the state considers the assembly as institution awarding contract and giving out monetary assistance to individuals.

“People have failed to understand that our role is simply to make laws for their welfare and representing them in taking decision on good governance.

“We therefore appeal to everyone to come to terms with our role as service providers and not an institution where money is donated.”

On the achievements of the Assembly, Kusada said about 56 bills were passed by the assembly covering education, health, water and general improvement of lives of the people.

He further said the Assembly also deliberated on 134 motions and made 77 resolutions.

“While in the current session the second legislative year which is happily ending today, we have been able to dispensed 150 motions and sent to the Executive Arm, 73 resolutions in 201 settings. This is by no means small achievement in the life of any legislature.

“All these motions and resolutions have been basically based on the state’s socio-economic needs and in tandem with the strategic mission of enhancing access to good governance and infrastructure development.

“Specifically, Hon. Members motion were wisely made and under the auspices of Agriculture, Education, Health, Youth empowerment, roads, electrification, Poverty eradication, security and water, which are the key areas of our led APC governments restoration agenda,” the Speaker said.

Kusada however, reaffirmed the commitment of the Assembly to ensure quality execution of projects in the state through it oversight functions.

The post We’re not donors but makers of laws, Speaker tell citizens appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

