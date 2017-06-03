We’re not recruiting — SSS alerts Nigerians

By Soni Daniel

Abuja — Worried that fraudsters have successfully fleeced unsuspecting Nigerians, the State Security Service, SSS, has warned that it is not employing at the moment.

The Security agency in a statement by its Spokesman, Tony Opuiyo made it clear that it does not charge when it recruits and warned Nigerians not to fall into the hands of fraudsters, who are now on the prowl looking for who to fleece under the guise of helping them to enlist in the SSS.

The statement made available to Vanguard said, “The attention of the State Security Service (SSS) has once again been drawn to the illegal activities of some fraudulent persons and groups who extort money from unsuspecting members of the public with a promise to employ them into the Service.

“The Service wishes to state for the umpteenth time that it is not currently employing or carrying out any form of recruitment exercise in that regard.

“The public may note that in the event that the Service recruits, it does not charge money for that purpose. The public is therefore, advised to be wary of these fraudulent persons and groups whose stock in trade has remained the spread of falsehood and engagement in impersonation.

“The Service further warns that it will, in accordance with the law, not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone caught in the act of impersonating it.

“While efforts have been sustained at uncovering the network of these fraudsters, the public is enjoined to pass relevant information relating to this to the nearest Service Command.”

The post We’re not recruiting — SSS alerts Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

