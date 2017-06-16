We’re set for supplementary UTME – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Thursday said it had concluded arrangements for its supplementary 2017 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). The board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. According to him, the examination, scheduled for July 1,…

