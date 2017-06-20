Pages Navigation Menu

West Africa: Mainone Says Will Become Largest Internet Hub in West Africa With Open-Connect Service – AllAfrica.com

Techpoint.ng

West Africa: Mainone Says Will Become Largest Internet Hub in West Africa With Open-Connect Service
AllAfrica.com
MainOne, a telecom company said it planned to become largest internet hub in West Africa with Open-Connect Service.Mrs Funke Opeke, the Chief Executive Officer of MainOne made the disclosure in a statement issued on Monday in its website in Abuja.
