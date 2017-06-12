West Ham Might Take Joe Hart On Loan With Wages Stopping Permanent Deal

Manchester City will let England goalkeeper Joe Hart go on loan toWest Ham if a permanent deal away from the Etihad Stadium cannot be agreed.

360Nobs understands West Ham are keeping tabs on Hart’s situation, but his present wage deal means they would only consider a loan move.

Joe Hart spent the 2016/17 season away from City on loan, having signed for Serie A side Torino during last summer’s transfer window.

Both the player and his club expect more potential suitors to become apparent following the international break but, after England’s 2-2 draw in Glasgow, Hart admitted he was yet to receive any offers for the next campaign.

“I would love to give you a poker-straight answer, but I’ve got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty,” Hart said

“Come Tuesday night, I don’t know how everyone else finishes, after that is when conversations can be had and people can start being real.

“I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices. I want to be playing at the highest possible level, pushing myself.

“It’s a short career. I want to push everything out of me. Physically I feel in great condition and I want to go again.”

