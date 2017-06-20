West Ham’s Reece Oxford Joins Borussia Monchengladbach On Loan

Borussia Monchengladbach have signed West Ham’s Reece Oxford on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old spent five months on loan at Reading last season.

Reece Oxford follows Chelsea youngster Andreas Christensen in moving from the Premier League to the Borussia Park in order to develop as a player.

Oxford, who signed a new deal last season until 2021, is versatile and can play in centre-midfield or at centre-back.

After a couple of appearances under Slaven Bilic in the Europa League qualifiers, Oxford’s involvement in the first team was cut short, leading to a five-month loan spell with Reading.

Oxford was the second-youngest player to start a Premier League match when he played against Arsenal, aged 16 years and 198 days, in August 2015.

He signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at West Ham in December 2016.

