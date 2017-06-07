Western Union and Coinbase are Working on a Pilot Project

It is always quite interesting to see how financial service providers respond to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. CEOs of companies such as TransferWise readily dismiss Bitcoin whenever they can. Western Union, on the other hand, is experimenting with Coinbase integration. That is a rather shocking turn of events, considering Western Union and Bitcoin are competitors. In … Continue reading Western Union and Coinbase are Working on a Pilot Project

