We’ve implemented 60 percent of Osinbajo’s executive order, says FAAN – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
We've implemented 60 percent of Osinbajo's executive order, says FAAN
TheCable
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has implemented 60 percent of the executive order on “the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.'' On May 18, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo signed three far-reaching executive orders expected to …
FAAN 'implements' Executive Order
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!