What A Country? Nigerian Soldier Brutallised A Driver And Damages His Car For Not Allowing Him To Pass On Time (Photos)

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to the story shared by a Facebook user,the man pictured below(dressed in white top) who claims to be a soldier attacked a driver with a cutlass and destroyed his car for not allowing him drive pass him in Benin.Below is what he wrote…

‘Soldier brutalised a driver with cutlass and destroys his car for not allowing him drive pass quickly enough. Please share until it gets to a sane Nigerian who has authority to deal with this dastardly act. Happened at uwasota junction along ugbowo Lagos road Benin city, this evening’

