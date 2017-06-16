Pages Navigation Menu

What APC chieftain, Timi Frank said about militants’ quit notice to northerners

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Timi Frank, a top member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ​has ​​appealed to Niger Delta militants to ​withdraw the​ir​ quit notice ​asking northerners in the region​ to leave. This is contained in a statement he signed on Friday​. ​He said the youths should give the peace moves by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo​, a […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

