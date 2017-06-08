What do Chelsea need in the transfer window? – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
What do Chelsea need in the transfer window?
SkySports
Antonio Conte's Chelsea were crowned Premier League champions last season, but what do they need this summer to hold off the chasing pack? Where do Chelsea need to strengthen in the transfer window? And which players will they be after? We take a …
Diego Costa: Conte has told me he does not want me at Chelsea
Diego Costa transfer shock: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte tells striker he doesn't want him
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte targets £45m-rated Juventus star Alex Sandro
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!