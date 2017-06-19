Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What I will do if military attempt coup in Nigeria – Pastor Bakare

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Senior Pastor of the Later Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has declared that he will lead a nationwide protest against any attempt by the military to usurp power in Nigeria. Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Convener, Save Nigeria Group, SNG, maintained that a bad civilian dispensation was preferable to a military government. According […]

What I will do if military attempt coup in Nigeria – Pastor Bakare

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.