What if I impregnated Freda Francis – AY downplays wife’s allegation

Comedian, Ayo Makun, AY has reacted to his wife’s statement asking CEO of Oasis Med Spa, Freda Francis to stay away from her husband. DAILY POST reported explicit chat between Freda Francis and AY. Also on Monday, allegations arose that the popular comedian impregnated Freda Francis. When asked about being responsible for Freda’s baby, AY […]

What if I impregnated Freda Francis – AY downplays wife’s allegation

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

