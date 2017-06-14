Pages Navigation Menu

What NFF told Rohr during Tuesday’s meeting after South Africa defeat

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical committee, Chris Green, has revealed that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr, will face strict scrutiny over the invitation of players, following a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last Saturday. The German tactician was summoned by the technical committee to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

