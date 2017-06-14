Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Osinbajo must do to prevent looming civil war – Doyin Okupe

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former aide to the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan, Dr. Doyin Okupe has written an advisory letter to the Acting President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo. In the letter he entitled “The State of Our Divided Nation” and shared via his Facebook page, Okupe warned that the drum of war was sounding very loudly […]

What Osinbajo must do to prevent looming civil war – Doyin Okupe

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.