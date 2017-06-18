What over-dependence on oil caused Nigeria – NICreL

The New Initiative for Credible Leadership, a leading research and development based Civil Society Organization in Nigeria, has stated that the ongoing economic quagmire in Nigeria was as a result of over-reliance on oil. The organisation said it was high time stakeholders put on their thinking cap for the country to move away from its […]

What over-dependence on oil caused Nigeria – NICreL

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

