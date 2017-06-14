What Really Happened In The Viral Owerri Bank Robbery CCTV Footage That Led To Iboko, Others Death – Lawyer Narrates

A social media user identified as Kissinger Ikeokwu, a lawyer based in Imo state took to his social media page on Facebook to narrate what happened on the day of the Zenith Bank Owerri shootout between robbers and policemen leading to the death of one Sgt. Iboko and other policemen. The social media user narrated…

The post What Really Happened In The Viral Owerri Bank Robbery CCTV Footage That Led To Iboko, Others Death – Lawyer Narrates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

