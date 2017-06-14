Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Really Happened In The Viral Owerri Bank Robbery CCTV Footage That Led To Iboko, Others Death – Lawyer Narrates

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Video | 0 comments

A social media user identified as Kissinger Ikeokwu, a lawyer based in Imo state took to his social media page on Facebook to narrate what happened on the day of the Zenith Bank Owerri shootout between robbers and policemen leading to the death of one Sgt. Iboko and other policemen. The social media user narrated…

The post What Really Happened In The Viral Owerri Bank Robbery CCTV Footage That Led To Iboko, Others Death – Lawyer Narrates appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.