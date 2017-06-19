What sort of Brexit does Philip Hammond want? – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
What sort of Brexit does Philip Hammond want?
BBC News
What does Chancellor Philip Hammond's increasingly vocal stance on Brexit say about his intentions, his prime minister and his party? Is the chancellor intent on using his soft power to take on the hard Brexiteers? He's certainly using it to isolate …
British business on Brexit: what companies said
Haven't a clue about Brexit? Here's our guide to the key words
From David to Michel, a guide to top people in Brexit talks
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!