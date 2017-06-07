Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What the? Man arrested two days after spending 7 years in Jail (Photo)

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A 35-year-old ex-convict, Anietie Okon, was on Tuesday paraded alongside 24 others by the Cross River State Police Command for attempting to a steal car battery two days after he finished serving his seven years jail term. Okon said he had gone to steal the battery in order to raise money to buy items for […]

The post What the? Man arrested two days after spending 7 years in Jail (Photo) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.