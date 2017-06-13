Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What Was Going Through The Mind Of The Ooni Of Ife’s Wife When She Did This? [PICTURED]

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

This picture of the Olori stylishly looking at her husband’s ( the Ooni of ife) phone, has got people talking. What do you think was going through her mind. Source: Nairaland

The post What Was Going Through The Mind Of The Ooni Of Ife’s Wife When She Did This? [PICTURED] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.