When I Hear People Say They Will Crush The Igbos I Always laugh at them, Is Better They Break Out – Otunba Gani Adams

National Coordinator of the Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, Otunba Gani Adams has declared that Yorubas are solidly behind the Igbo people in the struggle for their own country called Biafra.

Gani, while fielding questions from the Sun, said he would be that last person to go against the agitation of pro-Biafra groups, adding that it is their right.

The OPC national Cordinator noted that the Igbos are now more sophisticated than in 1967-1970, calling on Nigeria to let them go.

According to him, “I would be the last person that would ask the Igbo people to stop the agitation for the Republic of Biafra. It is their right for self-determination.

“Look at the population of the Igbo people now and they are the most vibrant and widely travelled Nigerians.

‘When people are saying that they would crush the Igbo people the way they crushed them in 1967, I always laugh at them.

“The people you have now are not the Igbo of 1967 to 1970.

“We have a new Igbo society that is more organized and sophisticated.

“I was one of those that supported the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“The crackdown on IPOB would not help matters because if they are determined for liberation, you cannot stop them no matter the force you use against them.

“So, I believe that the only way to resolves all these agitations is to go back to the Republican Constitution of 1963.”

