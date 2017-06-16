Pages Navigation Menu

When JAMB Would Officially Re-Open Portal For 2017 Change Of Institution

Few days ago, Jamb officially closed the portal which was earlier open for Jamb 2017 change of course and institution. Ever since then, so many candidates have been wondering about when and whether Jamb will resume 2017 change of school and course process.  The good news is that Jamb will resume the change of course …

