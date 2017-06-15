Where is Liyel Imoke?

UNLIKE some governors who after completing their tenure sought solace in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Liyel Imoke, former governor of Cross River State is not in that category.

In fact, after handing over to his successor, Professor Ben Ayade, he moved out of the public radar.

He has neither been heard nor spotted at social gatherings.

Some say he is somewhere abroad hibernating and probably hatching a plan to stage a comeback to active politicking in 2019. We are waiting!

