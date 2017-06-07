Pages Navigation Menu

Whistleblower Policy : FG pays 20 ‘snitches’ N375.8 million – Pulse Nigeria

Whistleblower Policy : FG pays 20 'snitches' N375.8 million
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun revealed that the payments are the first under the country's Whistleblower Policy. Published: 5 minutes ago; Samson Toromade. Print; eMail · The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun. play. The Minister of Finance, Kemi …
