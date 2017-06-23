Why Saudi Arabia hates Al Jazeera so much – Washington Post
Washington Post
Why Saudi Arabia hates Al Jazeera so much
Washington Post
If you want to understand why many Arab world leaders hate Al Jazeera, consider “Sharia and Life.” For years, the call-in show was one of the network's most popular, reaching tens of millions. Viewers would call in and pose their faith questions to …
White House: Qatar Gulf row is a 'family issue'
Four Arab states send 13-point list of demands to Qatar
The Latest: Envoy says Qatar feeling no economic pressure
