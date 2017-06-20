Why Amaechi is angry, criticizes me – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, is angry with him because of his nickname “Mr. Project.” Wike made the remark while reacting to statement by Amaechi, who criticized the title “Mr. Project” ascribed to him. Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, the governor described Amaechi’s alleged […]

Why Amaechi is angry, criticizes me – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

