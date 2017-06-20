Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Amaechi is angry, criticizes me – Wike

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has said his predecessor, Rotimi Amaechi, is angry with him because of his nickname “Mr. Project.” Wike made the remark while reacting to statement by Amaechi, who criticized the title “Mr. Project” ascribed to him. Speaking in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday, the governor described Amaechi’s alleged […]

Why Amaechi is angry, criticizes me – Wike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.