Why Anambra Don’t Need Airport Now – Osita Chidoka

A former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Monday, asked the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, to jettison the idea of building an airport in the state.

Chidoka described the project as a misplaced priority. Obiano had, in April this year, kicked off the N2bn Umueri International Cargo Airport project, saying this was in fulfillment of his campaign promises of making Anambra State an international economic hub. But speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Anglican Bishop on the Niger, Rt. Rev. Owen Nwokolo, in the basilica at St Andrews Anglican Church, Chidoka said the state did not need an airport now.

Obiano, who was at the same gathering, had earlier listed the airport project as one of the numerous achievements of his three-year administration that would qualify him for re- election.

The post Why Anambra Don’t Need Airport Now – Osita Chidoka appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

