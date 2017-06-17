Why are we talking about splitting at this time – Sen. James Ebiowou

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senator representing Delta South constituency, Sen. James Ebiowou Manager, has asked Nigerians who are bent in destroying the peace, unity and causing confusion in an indivisible and non negotiable country ‘Nigeria’, the rationale behind their agitations to split Nigeria at this time.

Sen. James made it known that population is not a yardstick to measure and determine whether a country should be divided or not. He made reference to China as number one world’s populated country whereas Nigeria is just at number seven.

However, he urged that Nigerian youths and elders should take every thing easy as he did not see the reason why Nigeria should be splinted at this time.

According to him “Nigeria has come a long way, amalgamated by the British in 1914 and of cause it was God that brought us together in one place. “The amalgamation was done by the British and we are all here as neighbors.

” It was a human being that amalgamated us here with a common boundary together, order wise Igbo would have been in Canada and Hausa/Fulani people in Japan but God brought all of us together in one location.

” The Ijaw’s are also here together. “You know we are over there occupying the riverline area of Nigeria on behalf of you very wealthy people, he said amusingly.

” What people don’t know is that the time for us to split into tiny state is gone. ” It was part of the world history, it’s gone, he forcefully said. “Today countries all over the world are expanding, countries are trying to expand. “Look at China for example, they have the highest population in the world. “We know the history of China, Hong Gong and Taiwan in one China policy.

Speaking further, Sen. James pointed out the nationalistic movement of Hong Gong from the British rule. He equally emphasized on the population of China and Nigeria as thus his words, “China is number one in terms of world population and number four in terms of geographical landmark, whereas Nigeria is just number seven in population and number thirty-two in geographical landmark.

“So why are we talking about splitting? he quizzed. “Somebody saying that I want to be on my own, somebody saying you must go on your own, please take it easy, he begged. ” Our youths please take it easy, our elders please take it easy. “I think we are better of together” he finally said.

Sen. James Ebiowou said this in the National assembly while making reference to the three months quit notice threat to igbo by the northern youth coalition forum, supported by some of their elders.

