Why Ben Ngubane quit – News24

Why Ben Ngubane quit
Ben Ngubane resigned as Eskom board chairperson this week because Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown rejected the man he wanted as acting chief executive officer (CEO) of the power utility. At a heated meeting on Monday, held shortly before …
