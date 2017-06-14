Why Breeze FM will not get compensation for demolition – Al-Makura – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Why Breeze FM will not get compensation for demolition – Al-Makura
Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa declared on Tuesday in Lafia that the government would not compensate the management of Breeze 99.9 FM over the demolition of the private radio station. “The matter is already concluded; compensation will not be paid …
