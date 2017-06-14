Pages Navigation Menu

Why Breeze FM will not get compensation for demolition – Al-Makura

Posted on Jun 14, 2017

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa declared on Tuesday in Lafia that the government would not compensate the management of Breeze 99.9 FM over the demolition of the private radio station. “The matter is already concluded; compensation will not be paid over government’s action,” the governor said, while distributing relief materials to 50 communities hit by […]

