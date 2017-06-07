Why Christians must stop watching Hollywood movies – Cleric

A senior pastor in Nigerian has explained why Christians must stop watching Hollywood movies as soon as possible. The President of Arewa Christians and Indigenous Pastors’ Association, Rev. Luke Shehu, provided the reasons in Jos, Plateaus State, where he told Christian youths to stop watching western movies, adding that it would not add value to […]

Why Christians must stop watching Hollywood movies – Cleric

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

