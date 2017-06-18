Why Diabiz herbal tea is best for diabetes – Atuchukwu

By Gilbert Ekezie

The registration of Diabiz Herbal Tea by the National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) about three months ago, has brought great relief to people with diabetes.

DIABIZ, a product of AKO Group of Companies, which normalizes the sugar level, has been described by many as another effective means of fighting diabetes due to its natural composition and qualities.

Speaking at a forum in Lagos on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Mr Obiora Atuchkwu explained that Diabiz has come to stay in Nigeria and is already making the desired impact in the society.

He said though there are other herbal teas in the market, Diabiz is unique in all ramifications, as the manufacturers, Ayusri Health Products Limited, India, is globally known for quality products.

Atuchukwu explained that Diabiz contains cinamomum zelynicum, curcuma longa, syzygium cununi, emblica, officialis Plerocarpus marsuprum, and some other ingredients that are essential in controlling and fighting sugar related diseases in the body. “The product is an herbal remedy that supports carbohydrate metabolism and aids in maintaining normal level of blood sugar. These compositions are what made it easier for the marketing authorization of Diabiz by NAFDAC.”

Atuchukwu noted that with the presence of Diabiz Herbal Tea and Dykure Herbal Capsules, cases of diabetes could easily be tackled. “Both could be taken simultaneously for effective performance. They would go a long way to remedy the cases of adverse blood sugar levels. That is why we decided to introduce them to Nigerians because we know that everyone needs to control his or her sugar level to prevent diabetes.”

The AKO Group chief executive said the Diabiz not only fights diabetes, it also improves overall physical and mental well-being. He assured that proper use of it would ensure a healthy life. “Like Dykure, Diabiz is purely natural and has no side effects. So, it needs to be used regularly as prescribed for effective performance.”

Atuchukwu further noted that the newly introduced product is readily available nationwide and efforts were being made to bring it to the doorsteps of everyone. “We conducted a very good market survey before introducing Diabiz and since then the demand for the product has been high. What we are now busy doing is to ensure that it is available anytime and anywhere that it is needed.”

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

