Why Eguavoen Left Sunshine -ODSFA – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Why Eguavoen Left Sunshine -ODSFA
The management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) on Friday blamed the exit of the Technical Adviser of Sunshine Stars,Austin Eguavoen on thefrustrating performance of Nigerian referees. Speaking on the development, the Secretary of the …
