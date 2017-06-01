Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Ethiopia Blocked Mobile Internet Again – Newsweek

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Newsweek

Why Ethiopia Blocked Mobile Internet Again
Newsweek
Ethiopians may have experienced a frustrating sense of déjà vu when they tried to log on to social media or use the internet on their cellphones Wednesday. That's because the Ethiopian government has terminated mobile internet connectivity, a tactic
Ethiopia blocks internet 'to stop exam cheats'BBC News
Ethiopia cuts off internet after high school exam leaksChannel NewsAsia
Ethiopia Has Shut Down Its Internet Nationwide To Prevent Students From Cheating In ExamsIndiatimes.com
Her.ie –Information Age –9news.com.au –Quartz
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.