Why everyone wants to buy iDice

iDice is the world’s leading and the first gambling platform that is based on Ethereum blockchain network. In present market scenario based on an increasing popularity of Ethereum and the predictions that Ethereum is going to take over bitcoin in next three years, the iDice’s recently announced ICO to be opened from June 16th 2017, … Continue reading Why everyone wants to buy iDice

