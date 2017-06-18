Why FG ignored Nnamdi Kanu in consultation with South East

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Sunday stated that the Presidency ignored inviting the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu because the Presidency did not consider Kanu as a leader of thought in the south east.



But he said that Kanu’s non invitation did not mean that he would not be invited if there was the need for the Federal Government to invite him for discussion should the need arise in the future.



According to him, “Well, the thing is that we were looking for leaders of the people, leaders of thought and we do not see him as a leader of thought in the east.



“May be opportunity will come at one time or the other for him to be engaged.



“But so far, what we have done is to look at people who have influence in the communities, whether it is religious, whether it is traditional, whether it is political, social or governance. These are the people we brought in for discussion.”



He also said that the south leaders including Ohanaeze Ndigbo coming to see Osinbajo have neither asked for a referendum on Biafra or secession, saying that they have only complained about marginalization in appointments and harassment by police at road blocks.

